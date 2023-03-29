- Advertisement -

Authorities in Mozambique have opened an investigation into the theft of the corpse of an albino who recently passed away and was buried.

The strange episode, according to the BBC, took place in the Tete province’s Moatize area, in the western region of the country of eastern Africa.

Before stealing pieces of the corpse, the robbers reportedly dug through concrete that had been used to reinforce the grave.

According to reports, the 50-year-old deceased was just laid to rest in a community that borders Malawi. His kin reinforced the grave with concrete to deter anybody from theft, but the move backfired.

The incident has sparked outrage, with advocates for albinos’ rights urging the Mozambican police to launch a prompt inquiry to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“The cemetery is off by itself. Remane Madane, an advocate for albinism, is quoted by the BBC as saying, “To get there, it’s a great journey; you have to think twice about going alone, else, maybe a team [was engaged].”

People with albinism, who lack pigment in their skin and seem pale, are hunted like game and slain for ritual purposes in various African nations, including Malawi, Mozambique, and Tanzania.

Some people in those African nations think the power of their black magic is enhanced by using albinos’ body parts in witchcraft. Another strange myth holds that albinos cannot feel free to move around, especially in remote locations, since albinos’ body parts are taken and used in rituals, which causes companies to prosper.