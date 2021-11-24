type here...
Rocky Dawuni bags another Grammy nomination

By Qwame Benedict
Rocky Dawuni
The 64th edition of the Grammy Award is set to happen next year and organizers have released the nominations.

Ghana’s own Rocky Dawuni has once again bagged another nomination for next year’s Grammy award.

The Recording Academy announced the award nominations at its second-annual virtual webcast event from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

The Reggae icon’s “Voice of Bunbon, Vol 1” has been nominated for the Best Global Music Album category, and he is up against Daniel Ho & Friends, Angélique Kiddo, Femi Kuti, and Wizkid.

Sharing the good news to his fans, Rocky Dawuni shared: “Yea my people we did it again. Another #GRAMMY nomination for “Voice Of Bunbon,Vol.1” . The EP has been nominated for “Best Global Music Album” at the 64th Grammy Awards @recordingacademy .Big thanks to all those who worked and supported this important work to achieve this recognition. Keep streaming and sharing the album and let’s go Ghana!”

Rocky received his second Grammy nomination in December 2015, when his sixth studio album, Branches of The Same Tree, was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.

Source:Ghpage

