Roman Fada disqualified from representing GFP in the upcoming presidential elections

The dream of Roman Fada to contest on the ticket of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) as its presidential candidate in the 2024 elections in Ghana won’t come to through.

Roman Fada, born Phillip Appiah Kubi, has been disqualified by the electoral commission.

According to a 3news report, the Electoral Commission detected many errors on his nomination forms.

“There were also illegalities on the forms,” TV3’s Crosby Annan reported the commission as saying, on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Akua Donkor had only 1 biological child who died while growing up – Sister reveals

Akua Donkor

The Commission said they won’t change positions on the ballot papers.

Chair of the Commission Jean Mensa told journalists that on Tuesday, November 12 “Votes for Madam Akua Donkor will be annulled.”

-- AD --

This comes after the Ghana Freedom Party notified the Electoral Commission about its new presidential candidate following the demise of Akua Donkor in a letter dated November 4, 2024.

Akua Donkor named Roman Fada as her running mate before she passed on.

Madam Donkor died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Monday, October 28.

READ ALSO: Nurse mistakenly shares her private video meant for her boyfriend into church’s Whatsapp group