The founder and presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has announced her running mate.

She chose Ghanaian radio host Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, well known as Roman Fada, as her running mate in the 2024 Ghana elections.

Roman Fada hosts the Drive Time Show on Accra’s Atinka FM. He is also recognized as the manager of famous Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba.

Originally, Akua Donkor intended to name another media personality Adakabre Frimpong—but the idea was amended due to Adakabre’s unavailability for the role.

However, her decision to go with Roman Fada has sparked responses on social media.

Akua Donkor has failed to release her manifesto and policies, with only a few months till the December 7 election.

Despite this, the Free Senior High School and the battle against illicit mining (galamsey) remain her major concerns.