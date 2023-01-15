The admission and tuition fees of Roman Ridge School in Accra’s North Ridge neighbourhood have enraged some social media users with its exorbitant admission and tuition fees.

According to the school’s official web pages, the school’s mission is to “create a top breed of citizens capable of responding to the complexity of our millennium through the influence they will have in their local communities.”

This explains why, in addition to the entry and tuition costs they charge such exorbitant amounts for various other things.

After going to seek admission for his child a mother who couldn’t believe his eyes as to the outrageous amounts the school is charging its pupils took to the internet to share his sentiments.

According to a photo she shared, Roman Ridge charges 20,000 cedis for admission only.

And as for the tuition, creche to primary 6 pays Ghc 10, 580, while those in JHS pay Ghc 12, 563 and last but not least is the sixth form students who pay Ghc 13,225

Apart from these, parents have to pay additional costs for lunch and uniforms.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the trending school fees saga;

BigGodwin Martey – Ah but this is actually very okay ooo. The value you get is more than the money. It’s not about what they will even teach them, it’s about the association and network these kids would build for the rest of their lives.

Check your WhatsApp group and your old school platform, who amongst them can send you 100,000 cedis urgently if you were in need of an urgent surgery? Which of them can place a call and the dad will give you a Job instantly?

That is what you are building for your kids when they attend GIS, Lincoln, AIS and these schools.

Chris Sechere Kwaku – I should hustle and give it to someone to chop like this? Mind u, those who pay this kind of fees actually don’t hustle. They just have the money through inheritance or corruption

Maame Kesewaa – After paying all these fees, most of them further their education abroad and don’t waste their time here in Ghana. Moreover, such schools create opportunities for better networking among the students, so if u can afford to pay fine, if u can’t too ,cut ur coat according to ur size

Rita Ohenewa Duah – With this de3 our universities are cheap oo, ah well all hands are not equal

Nana Ama Asamoah – Ah well, if I’m blessed enough to afford this for my kids and still be able to afford basic necessities and reach out to others, why not? It’s a good thing to give your kids good education and the right CONNECTIONS. Nonetheless, may God bless the quality of education we are able to afford now so that they become much relevant in society. More so, we pray for wisdom for them to match up with international standards even with what we’re able to afford

Teyeii Simonn – The race is not to the swift or the battle to the strong This doesn’t not guarantee successful future. Ask Despite, Kennedy Agyapong and the rest they will tell you how God bless them.

Oteng Amponsah Enock – Whatever your budget is, the society has been designed to meet it. Techno phone fundamentally does what iPhone does. iPhone has just been designed to do other things and that is not for everyone but some targeted people who may need it and have budget for it. What makes the difference is those who cannot afford something but find it prudent to either borrow, beg or spend their life savings to do it

Quaci Kyei – That’s a little over 1000 Dollars……that’s chicken change for a lot of people……these schools don’t just offer education, there’s a lot your ward can gain there……cut your coat according to your ntoma….some people have 2 or more kids in the school and are comfortable