Roman Sister Who Dresses De@d Bodies Shockingly Reveals How De@d Bodies Wake Up And Speak To Her

An aged Roman sister who dresses dead bodies identified as Madam Philippina has shared a scary Revelation about how dead bodies wake up and talk.

Speaking in an exclusive interview sighted by Ghpage.com, the aged Roman Sister confirmed that almost all the things Ghanaians here about dead bodies are true.

Madam Phillipina who began dressing dead bodies in Nigeria claims she has had an encounter with dead bodies laughing.

Sharing her experience, she said she last went to the mortuary to clean a dead body, but to her surprise, she saw the dead bodies in the fridge laughing for reasons best known to them.

According to her, her apprentice, who she went with could not stand it, hence, had to run away, leaving her alone.

She noted that even though the scene was very scary and she could have equally run away, she chose to stand firm and pray, because according to her, she has done no wrong to the dead.

Meanwhile, the Roman Sister also shared how she sees dead people in the mortuary standing, just like the living.