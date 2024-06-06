Romance scam, wife’s credit card – Bongo Ideas goes full raw on Mr Happiness; Drops heavy allegations

Kofi Gabs, a well-known Ghanaian social media personality residing in the Netherlands, has sparked a significant controversy with his recent comments on the value of educational achievements in Ghana.

In a video that has since gone viral, Gabs argued that his Dutch passport holds more practical value than a PhD from Ghana.

He shared his personal experience of applying for a visa to visit a friend in the United States via the ESTA app, emphasising the ease with which he received approval thanks to his Dutch citizenship.

Ever since that statement from Kofi Gabs aka Mr Happiness went rife on social media, it has received diverging opinions from Ghanaians with the majority choosing the Dutch Passport over a PhD.

As the debate continues, blogger Bongo Ideas has shared his two cents about the saga and further dropped a bombshell on Kofi Gabs and his Dutch wife.

According to Bongo, details of Kofi Gab’s wife have been found on several dating websites and she has been the pioneer of his stay in the Netherlands.

As alleged by Bongo, the lady reportedly comes from a rich home and was desperate to have a man for herself for some time until she met Kofi Gabs.

According to Bongo Ideas, Kofi Gabs is playing the romance scam trick on his wife disguised as genuine love because he feeds on his partner’s credit card.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more.