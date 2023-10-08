Romantic guy who left Volta Region to meet Facebook girl in Accra left stranded

- Advertisement -

Love the say knows no boundaries and that’s the tale of an anonymous Facebook user who shared his plight with Abena Manokekame after he was left stranded in Accra.

According to the anonymous fellow, he left Volta Region to meet up with a Facebook lady he met on the said page who wanted someone to take her out to the beach.

However, he got to Accra and since left stranded after the lady played a no show game on her which according to him seems deliberate.

Read his full post below

“Aunty Abena, GOOD MORNING. Hope you good .

I am seriously angry and pained since yesterday evening.

So a lady on your page made a post about going out to the beach because she wanted to feel happy again. I called her and we talked. So we agreed to go to the beach last night and because I was coming from Volta .

I closed work , set out to Accra and got there around 9pm . I called her and she said it was late so we should go to labadi since it was closer to her . Then I told her I was taking the lead . Only for me to get to Volta and see her text messages and this is what she had to say to me . And I started calling her and her number was on another call.

And till now if me typing this , she’s never called or texted. I had to leave and lodged in a guest house and set out to Volta this morning.

Please is this fair ?? After this they will say there are no good guys out there”