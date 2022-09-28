- Advertisement -

Trending couple Kwame Owusu Fordjour aka Dr UN and his wife Joyce Dzidzor Mensah have taken all over the internet, showcasing their romantic side from every angle.

Following the surprising announcement of their marriage, the two attention-seeking celebs have seized every opportunity to let the world know they are madly in love with each other.

In a new video uploaded on Joyce’s Facebook page, Dr UN is seen carrying his wife on his back while chopping some cabbage which he used to prepare a meal for her.

“My husband is so romantic,” she captioned the video. “He carries me and cook at the same time”

Watch the footage below

Despite many believing their wedding is fake, the pair insist they are indeed a couple, now known as “Mr and Mrs Dr UN”.

The two have deployed different ways to prove naysayers wrong, and it looks like each day that passes by comes with a new plot twist.

In the days after their questionable wedding, Dr UN surprised the former AIDS ambassador with a brand new Toyota Landcruiser.

They also shared a kiss on live TV when they were hosted by Giovanni Caleb on TV3.

Speaking in an interview with Giovanni Caleb on TV3, Joyce and Dr UN bragged that they spent Ghc 300k on their wedding.

Apparently, Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah are not happy about the fact that most Ghanaians believe they are only making a fuss about their wedding.