A beautiful curvy woman has sent social media into a frenzy following a viral video of her assisting her man to cross a flooded road.

The adult male in the viral video, who was wearing white sneakers and apparently didn’t want them ruined by the floodwater, had to rely on his girlfriend to carry him on her back to cross the road.

The adorable and caring girlfriend pulled off her heels and gave them to her boyfriend to hold before carrying him on her back through the murky water.

The viral video has elicited mixed reactions from internet users who believe she’s a keeper and not a materialist who’s only obsessed with what a man can offer her.

Some reactions to the video are gathered below:

@ckgramm, “That guy na last born his immediate elder brother fit senior him with 6yrs na them

@notinyourimagination, “If you see this as a crime you don too stay long as a single person … try love before dem make an ambassador of the single people association”.

@humble_pee, “Love love every day una no dey think of una future una no wan build house buy cars na love we chop every day emotion this emotion that”.

@chukwuma_miracle01, “Swears the girl go Dy beat am for house ….like wtf!!!! Woman Dy carry you, you con balance