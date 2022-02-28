type here...
Romantic video of a young man playing with Evangelist Diana Asamoah’s hair goes viral

By Armani Brooklyn
Evangelist Diana Asamoah
Evangelist Diana Asamoah appears to have found love and at last, hence she’s not joking with her new alleged romantic partner at all.

A video that has gone viral on the internet and caused a stir captures the moment a young & handsome man was romantically playing with the female preacher and gospel musician’s hair.

In the middle of the romantic session, Diana Asamoah told her alleged new boyfriend to take a brief break for her to finish interacting with her fans on the internet.

She shouted in the video with joy “Ay3 d3 ooo.” Meanwhile, Diana Asamoah had previously condemned Christian ladies who share their private life on the internet.

But she’s now their headmistress and the latest slay queen in town.

    Source:GHpage

