- Advertisement -

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday evening, the club has revealed.

This follows the Portugal international’s heartbreaking announcement of the death of his newborn son.

In a statement on their official website, the club wrote: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

“As such, we confirm he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

Ronaldo announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

In a post on social media on Easter Monday, the 37-year-old said “our baby boy has passed away” in a post on social media, while confirming the birth of his baby girl.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo’s post added.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live in this moment with some hope and happiness.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce one of his newborn twins has passed away

Manchester United offered their support for Ronaldo in a post on Twitter on Monday evening.

The club statement read: “Your pain is our pain, Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”