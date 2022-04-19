type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsRonaldo to miss Man United game at Liverpool tonight after death of...
Sports

Ronaldo to miss Man United game at Liverpool tonight after death of newborn son

By Kweku Derrick
ghpage-cristiano-ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
- Advertisement -

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday evening, the club has revealed.

This follows the Portugal international’s heartbreaking announcement of the death of his newborn son

In a statement on their official website, the club wrote: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

“As such, we confirm he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

Ronaldo announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

In a post on social media on Easter Monday, the 37-year-old said “our baby boy has passed away” in a post on social media, while confirming the birth of his baby girl.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo’s post added.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live in this moment with some hope and happiness.

cristiano ronaldo announces death of twin baby boy
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce one of his newborn twins has passed away

Manchester United offered their support for Ronaldo in a post on Twitter on Monday evening.

The club statement read: “Your pain is our pain, Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 19, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News