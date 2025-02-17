Ronaldo Nazario names ex-Premier League star as his worst ever team-mate

Legendary ex-footballer Ronaldo Nazario has named former Premier League star Thomas Gravesen as his worst-ever team-mate.

Gravesen left Everton to Real Madrid in January 2005. At Madrid, he played with Ronaldo Nazario and other top players in the world. Ronaldo described the Danish midfielder as the worst team-mate he ever shared a dressing room with.

Speaking to fellow Brazil legend Romario on his YouTube channel, Ronaldo said: “There was one at Real Madrid who was a joke. Gravesen. He was a Danish midfielder. He was a really cool guy, good guy. A little while ago he won a $50 million poker tournament or something. But in football, he was very bad, he scored and he beat the hell out of people.”

Gravesen spent 18 months at Madrid, and was known to be a hot-headed and rough player. He infamously got into a fight with Robinho during a training session and also reportedly knocked out Ronaldo’s teeth.