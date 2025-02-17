type here...
Sports

Ronaldo Nazario names ex-Premier League star as his worst ever team-mate

By Kwasi Asamoah
Ronaldo Nazario

Legendary ex-footballer Ronaldo Nazario has named former Premier League star Thomas Gravesen as his worst-ever team-mate.

Gravesen left Everton to Real Madrid in January 2005. At Madrid, he played with Ronaldo Nazario and other top players in the world. Ronaldo described the Danish midfielder as the worst team-mate he ever shared a dressing room with.

Speaking to fellow Brazil legend Romario on his YouTube channel, Ronaldo said: “There was one at Real Madrid who was a joke. Gravesen. He was a Danish midfielder. He was a really cool guy, good guy. A little while ago he won a $50 million poker tournament or something. But in football, he was very bad, he scored and he beat the hell out of people.”

Gravesen spent 18 months at Madrid, and was known to be a hot-headed and rough player. He infamously got into a fight with Robinho during a training session and also reportedly knocked out Ronaldo’s teeth.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Marriage and relationship struggles made me see every man as just a friend – Christiana Awuni

2Baba Ned Nwoko polygamy

2Face has done well, polygamy is the key to create a balance and avoid fornication” – Ned Nwoko lauds...

GhPageSports

TODAY

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: Maame Serwaa cries as she addresses reports of using her mom for rituals

Maame Serwaa

CCTV footage showing how the world’s first openly gay imam was shot dead surfaces

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

Zanzou: Night club under fire for making boys who weren’t able to pay bills insert bottles in their backsides

Zanzou Night club under fire for making boys who were not able to pay bills insert bottles at thier backside

Angry wife shares her hubby’s sidechick’s vajayjay photos online to disgrace her

Angry wife shares her hubby's sidechick's vajayjay photos online to disgrace her
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways