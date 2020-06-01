Why Instagram deleted my 600k account-RonnieIsEverywhere finally reveals how he got boil on forehead

The award-winning content creator, blogger, and social media influencer, Aaron Safohene, known in the media circle as RonnieIsEverywhere, has in a new video opened up about how his Instagram account got taken down for copyright infringement.

It’s been close to 2 months now since RonnieIsEverywhere got his Instagram page taken down by virtue of policy violation.

Social media enthusiasts have been contemplating why the blogger’s Instagram and Facebook accounts have been struck down.

Apparently, the viral content creator has in an attempt to keep feeding his fans and followers with great content created a new Instagram account whiles he allegedly trashes out the issues concerning his copyright infringement.

Widely known for generating original content it is safe to say he is one of the most sought after socialite or bloggers in the country.

In an interview on Kingdom Fm in Koforidua, the young socialite confirmed that his Instagram and Facebook accounts were deleted upon violation of copyright.

RonnieIsEverywhere explained that it was the distribution agency of a US-based motivational speaker whose videos he was sharing on his platform that had reported him for violation of the copyright policy on both Instagram and Facebook.

Furthermore, he revealed that the agency presumed that he was monetizing the videos and that led to them reporting him to Instagram.

He stated that he made attempts to resolve the issue but the distribution agency went silent on him and stood by their decision to take action against him.

According to the blogger, other bloggers had taken advantage of the situation and had created several fake accounts all in his name just for clout.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

On a lighter note, he said that he had been tagged Thomas Pompoyeyaw stemming from Pappy Kojo’s song after a fan posted a picture of him in relation to the song because of the boil on his forehead.