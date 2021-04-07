She takes trotro to school & her mother sells Indomie – Friend exposes Rose of Date Rush

A close pal of Rose of has revealed the participant of the TV3’s date rush program lied when she said on the program the other time that she has been taking only uber as a form of transportation.

The program has become a toast for many Television viewers in Ghana as it continues to unleash dramatic and compelling content for viewers week in, week out.

In the last edition of the program which was dubbed the reunion edition, most of the past participants were invited for the show which witnessed a higher drama.

Rose who went away with Manbossey after he kept her rush on. During the reunion on Sunday met at the show having some dramatic scenes popping up on the program.

Rose had apparently been tagged as a disrespecting girl. The drama begun when her date Manbossey complained bitterly to host of the show Giovani that the only thing Rose cared about was money.

” It was so bad that whenever I texted her how she was, she’d say she was broke and needed money. She even told me the last time she took a commercial vehicle was 2018. She claims that she is an uber lady and takes uber to anywhere she had to go. I was upset because I felt she was being unrealistic with her demands.” Manbossey stressed.

Rose reacting to what Manbossey said ” I have needs and as a man you are obliged to take care of my needs!! I am an Uber girl and I don’t remember the last time I took a “troski”.

Well few days after she said this, one of her friends which she attended the same school with has categorically stated that Rose is a liar.

According to a report by Ghbase, Rose’s friend who prefers to remain anonymous, Rose used to board a commercial vehicle to school which she still does and her mother sells indomie at a popular joint in Accra.