Roseline Okoro is the sister of Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro. Celebrities like Majid Michel, Sandra Ankobiah were there to support.

Roseline Okoro who is the younger sister of Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has gotten married in a beautiful ceremony.

The happy sister tied the knot on 10th April,2021 and opted for a Nigerian themed ceremony.

In videos sighted by GHPage.com,Roseline Okoro, a contestant of the Miss Ghana pageant in 2012 was all beamed with smiles on what could be described as the happiest day in her life.

Roseline dressed like a Nigerian Igbo princess, saw her sister, Yvonne also donned in a beautiful ‘gele’ dress offering cheers and support to her sister throughout the ceremony.

Other scenes in the video saw the cheerful Roseline, flanked by her bridesmaids, dancing to ‘my body’ from Mayorkun featuring Davido of Davido and No dulling from Keche.

Roseline Okoro cemented her marriage by presenting a drink to the groom which is common practice with Nigerian marriage ceremonies.

Other celebrities like Majid Michel and Sandra Ankobiah were there to support.

READ ALSO: Yvonne Okoro and Joselyn Dumas also fought over a sugar daddy after he bought them a different car

More videos below;

Roseline Okoro moved from being a contestant of the Miss Ghana pageant in 2012 into the medical profession.

In 2020,she has graduated from medical school earning her place as a professional medical doctor.