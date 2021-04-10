- Advertisement -

Roseline Okoro, one of the sisters of popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro got married today, 10th April 2020.

Roseline, a medical doctor and a former miss Ghana pageant contestant in 2012 got married to a man called Anthony.

The reception of the beautiful ceremony saw performances from top Ghanaian artistes such as Stonebwoy, Medikal and Kidi.

During the performance of Stonebwoy, the bride’s mother stepped onto the dance floor, wholeheartedly enjoying the performance from the dancehall act.

At a point, you could see her making some moves – in an attempt to lure Stonebwoy to a battle when he was performing his hit song ‘Putuu’.

Performances from Medikal and Kidi got the attendees exhilarated.

Popular celebrities like Majid Michel,Sandra Ankobia, Lucky Lawson were all in attendance.