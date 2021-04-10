type here...
GhPageNewsRoseline Okoro's mum challenges Stonebwoy to a dance battle at her daughter's...
News

Roseline Okoro’s mum challenges Stonebwoy to a dance battle at her daughter’s marriage ceremony

Yvonne Okoro's mum steals the show at her daughter's marriage ceremony

By Toni Kusi
Roseline Okoro's mum challenges Stonebwoy to a dance battle at her daughter's marriage ceremony
- Advertisement -

Roseline Okoro, one of the sisters of popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro got married today, 10th April 2020.

Roseline, a medical doctor and a former miss Ghana pageant contestant in 2012 got married to a man called Anthony.

The reception of the beautiful ceremony saw performances from top Ghanaian artistes such as Stonebwoy, Medikal and Kidi.

During the performance of Stonebwoy, the bride’s mother stepped onto the dance floor, wholeheartedly enjoying the performance from the dancehall act.

At a point, you could see her making some moves – in an attempt to lure Stonebwoy to a battle when he was performing his hit song ‘Putuu’.

Performances from Medikal and Kidi got the attendees exhilarated.

Popular celebrities like Majid Michel,Sandra Ankobia, Lucky Lawson were all in attendance.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, April 10, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
2.9mph
20 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News