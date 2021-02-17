Roselyn Ngissah introduced Ghanaian lady who ran mad to Nigerian millionaire- Bibi Bright alleges

Roselyn Ngissah is currently trending on social media for allegedly being an expert at hookups.

Some have been even more critical of the actress as they have suggested that she pimps out ladies to Nigerian millionaires.

The story of a lady, who Roselyn introduced to a rich Nigerian man, suddenly going nuts is gaining a lot of attention on the internet.

However, colleague actress Bibi Bright has waded into the conversation stating that Roselyn only introduced the lady to her Nigerian friend and that was it.

Responding to a post made by blogger named cutiejuls on Instagram, Bibi debunked the idea that Roselyn pimped the unnamed lady to the Nigerian.

SEE POST BELOW:

Bibi explained that Roselyn and the lady have been friends for a while and there is no way she could have orchestrated what she’s been accused of.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Bibi insisted that the rumours were unfounded and that Roselyn is innocent.