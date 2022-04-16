- Advertisement -

Following the 2021 National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition, some of the contestants who represented their schools in the finals have made great strides in their respective fields of academia.

Prempeh College emerge winners with 53 points, beating PRESEC-Legon which placed 2nd with 49 points, and Keta Senior High School which placed 3rd with 30 points.

In this article, we throw light on the nine (9) finalists who faced off in the fierce battle of the brain to give you an update on what some have, so far, been up to.

Each year, the brightest and best Science & Maths students from public senior high schools across the country battle it out for the prestigious honour of being adjudged the best at the National Science & Maths Quiz. Beyond the quiz, many of these contestants continue to achieve great feats, gaining admission into highly competitive universities across the globe.

The nine (9) Finalists from the 2021 edition of the NSMQ continued this legacy, with a number of them continuing their impressive achievements in the limelight. As they gear up for life after high school and the NSMQ, we round up what your favourite NSMQ 2021 stars are currently up to.

Prempeh College

After leading their school to their Fifth NSMQ Trophy, Eden Nana Kyei Obeng, Abdul Majeed Abdullah and Evans Oppong successfully gained admission to their first choice Universities and programmes.

Eden heads to the California Institute of Technology, which holds a formidable reputation as one of the most difficult schools to gain admission into. He is the first student from a public Ghanaian high school to gain admission into this highly selective university in years.

Evans is currently studying Electrical Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST), while Majeed is in his first year at the University of Ghana Medical School.

PRESEC-Legon

Although the impressive PRESEC-Legon team narrowly missed out on winning the #NSMQ2021 trophy, Henry Mawunya Otumfuo, Prince Debrah Appiah Jnr and Joel Aboagye are set to continue on a trajectory of greatness and success.

Prince stands apart for being the only student from a public Ghanaian high school to make it into not one or two, but fourteen U.S. universities in one application cycle.

He has received admission from Columbia University, Cornell University, and the University of Pennsylvania, as well as the notable Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the best technological university in the world (as one of the 1,365 admitted out of 33,240), and the equally prestigious Stanford University.

Come Fall 2022, Prince will be calling one of these stellar institutions his home.

The famous Otumfuo joins his team-mate Joel and Prempeh College’s Majeed at the University of Ghana Medical School.

Keta SHTS

Making history as the first school from the Volta Region to make it to the NSMQ Final, Keta SHTS’s Francisca Lamini, James Lutterodt and Bright Senyo Godzo continue to impress with the next step in their life path after high school.

Francisca Lamini is headed to Harvard College, where she will read a Biological Science program with the intention to continue to Medical School. Meanwhile Bright has enrolled in the Electrical Engineering programme at KNUST, with James pursuing a degree in Computer Science at the University of Ghana, Legon.

We are proud of these high-achieving scholars and eagerly await the new feats that lay ahead.

—

Some information contained in this story was culled from NSMQ website.