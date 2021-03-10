Royal family releases Press statement to react to Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s interview

- Advertisement -

The British Royal Family have released a presser to address some comments made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a statement released by the Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen has expressed their sadness on the suffering and challenges that Prince Harry and the wife has gone through.

At the end of the presser, they revealed that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie are always welcome to the royal family and the Palace.

Read the statement below: