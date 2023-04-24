Rudebwoy Ranking Dead

Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, Rudebwoy Ranking named Mustapha Rahman at birth has been reported dead.

Mustapha died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Monday, 24th of April, 2023 whilst receiving treatment.

As of the time of this report, the cause of death and the ailment for which he was receiving treatment is unknown.

Rudebwoy was noted for songs like Level Up, My Time, Lailai, Turn Me On, Jah Over Over Dem and many more.

Rudebwoy Ranking’s real name is Mustapha Rahman. He is a Ghanaian citizen, born and raised in Africa.

The dancehall star was born on 18th March 1991. Rudebwoy learnt dancehall music while residing at Nima slums in Accra, Ghana.

He began performing at dancehall concerts countrywide in 2015. The artist bagged the Discovery Of The Year award at the 2015 Bass Awards.

He then launched his debut album, Elevation-Time, on 12th September 2016.

He has worked with several iconic Ghanaian artists like Shatta Wale, Episode, Samini, Edem, Ras Kuuku, EL, and Luther.