I won’t rush on DJ Switch now, I’ll wait till she is 19 – Another guy shows interest

Right at the moment, everyone thought the Richard Amoah-DJ Switch brouhaha was fading away after the latter apologized in a new video, another guy has made a silly comment.

The new guy on Facebook with the profile name DC Fiester has also expressed his interest in the Young and Talented 12-year-old DJ.

Unlike Richard, DC Fiester says he would wait till the kid disk jockey gets to the age of 19 – when she’s old enough- then he carries on with his evil plan of making sexual advances at her.

The age of Consent in Ghana is 16 years old. The age of consent is the minimum age at which an individual is considered legally old enough to consent to participation in sexual activity.

Presumably, the new guy on Facebook(DC Fiester) might have come across this or perhaps knows about the age of Consent in Ghana hence his plans of waiting till DJ Switch is ‘riped’ enough so he shoots his shot.

DC Fiester wrote on Facebook in the comments section of DJ Switch post ” A no go rush a go wait till she reach 19 so that I go chase am”.

In as much as it may sound funny just by their attachment of laughing emojis to their posts, we shouldn’t ignore the other side. The other side I mean, it’s dangerous for the young girl to be walking around this time without safeguard.

For one to come public to express such wicked and unlawful intents at a child means a lot. Let’s not just consider this as just a social media post, someone’s life is at stake.

The sudden rise of sexual advances at DJ Switch by some worthless human being is very alarming and the management of the Talented DJ should make sure she’s well protected. My Advice.

Still on the discussion table is Richard Amoah’s uproar he caused a social media that has landed him in apparently the biggest mess of his life.

As we all know, the young man vowed to ‘chop’ DJ Switch – a clear rape attempt- and it has attracted several reactions from social media users and some high-profiled personalities in Ghana.

The likes of Ama K Abeberese, KOD, Charlotte Osei among other women’s rights activists have reacted expressing their strong aversion to comments Richard Amoah passed on social media.

However, the guy in question has in a new video apologized and explained that he wasn’t the person who typed those words it might have been a hater or the work of a hacker who has access to his profile.

