type here...
GhPage Entertainment Don't rush to shrines when you have issues with people - Ogidi...
Entertainment

Don’t rush to shrines when you have issues with people – Ogidi Brown tells Mzbel (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Dont'rush to shrines when you have issues with people - Ogidi Brown tells Mzbel (VIDEO)
Ogidi Brown-Mzbel
- Advertisement -

Boss of OGB music Ogidi Brown has sent words of advice to his senior colleague and sister Belinda Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel in the showbiz circle.

Readers would remember that Mzbel during her fight with Afia Schwarzengger revealed that she was done talking and all that she was going ahead to do was to surmon her to the Ga gods.

Few weeks later Mzbel came out to state that she has been duped by one of the traditional priest of GHC 2000.

Ogidi Brown who himself is the unofficial ambassador to deadly Ghanaian deity Antoa speaking in an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM cautioned Mzbel on rushing to these fetish priest when she has issues with any one.

According to him, Mzbel was spoiling the market for those who had plans of going to the shrine to seek redress.

Watch the video below:

Ogidi Brown in the interview used the opportunity to shed more lights on how he ended up at Antoa dueing his fight with his former signee Fameye.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Accra
clear sky
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
3.5mph
0 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News