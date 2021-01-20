Don’t rush to shrines when you have issues with people – Ogidi Brown tells Mzbel (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Boss of OGB music Ogidi Brown has sent words of advice to his senior colleague and sister Belinda Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel in the showbiz circle.

Readers would remember that Mzbel during her fight with Afia Schwarzengger revealed that she was done talking and all that she was going ahead to do was to surmon her to the Ga gods.

Few weeks later Mzbel came out to state that she has been duped by one of the traditional priest of GHC 2000.

Ogidi Brown who himself is the unofficial ambassador to deadly Ghanaian deity Antoa speaking in an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM cautioned Mzbel on rushing to these fetish priest when she has issues with any one.

According to him, Mzbel was spoiling the market for those who had plans of going to the shrine to seek redress.

Ogidi Brown in the interview used the opportunity to shed more lights on how he ended up at Antoa dueing his fight with his former signee Fameye.