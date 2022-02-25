type here...
GhPageNewsRussia invasion: Nigeria offers to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine
News

Russia invasion: Nigeria offers to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine

By Kweku Derrick
Russia Ukraine invasion
- Advertisement -

The government of Nigeria says it’s prepared to evacuate its citizens who wish to leave Ukraine as soon as airports are re-opened in the country.

In a statement, Nigeria’s foreign ministry says the West African country “has received with surprise” the reports of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, Francisca Omayuli, says it has been reassured by the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine of the safety of Nigerians in that country and that measures are being taken “to keep them safe and facilitate the evacuation of those who wish to leave”.

The Nigerian government says its mission in Ukraine has confirmed that the Russian action has been confined to military installations.

However, at least 10 civilians are believed to have been killed so far, including six in an air strike near the capital, Kyiv.

Thousands of Nigerians including students currently live in both Russia and Ukraine.

    Source:https://www.ghpage.com/

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 25, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.6 ° F
    79.6 °
    79.6 °
    84 %
    2.4mph
    4 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News