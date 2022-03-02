type here...
Russia wants to reinstate former Ukrainian leader as new president – New report says

By Kweku Derrick
Viktor Yanukovych and Vladimir Putin
Yanukovych (left) with Putin in 2013
According to a fresh report from the BBC, Russia wants to declare former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych as the new leader of Ukraine, the Ukrayinska Pravda news and analysis website has reported, quoting Ukrainian intelligence.

Yanukovych was ousted during anti-government protests in 2013-14 and is now in Minsk, according to the Ukrainian website’s source. He fled to Russia in 2014.

The Kremlin may be preparing a media operation or campaign to bring Yanukovych back to Ukraine, or publish an address from him to the Ukrainian people, the newspaper said.

In January the UK said Moscow was plotting to install a pro-Moscow figure to lead Ukraine’s government.

The Foreign Office named former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a potential Kremlin candidate.

    Source:GHPage

