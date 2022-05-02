- Advertisement -

Ruthy Mummie De-Nelson, a highly opinionated Ghanaian showbiz pundit of Nhyira FM, has waded into Kwaw Kese’s vile attacks on Burna Boy for performing on his recent tour of Europe and America without Black Sherif.

The Grammy award-winning musician had promised to take the budding musician on tour with him to showcase his talent to the world after he jumped on the remix of the Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ hit song. However, that promise is yet to see the light of the day.

It’s against this backdrop that Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese took to Twitter to call out Burna Boy for failing to honour his word after he was recently seen playing Madison Square Garden in New York City without Black Sherif.

He wrote: “Burna promised to take Blacko on tour but he’s on tour performing Blacko songs without him. @burnaboy you lied ???”

Reacting to Kwaw Kese’s remarks, Ruthy said it was needless for the musician to call out his Nigerian counterpart, especially without having forehand information about discussions that may have gone on behind the scenes with Black Sherif.

She argued that all things considered, Black Sherif could not have performed alongside Burna Boy due to the lawsuit filed against him by his former management.

It’s worthy to note that Black Sherif’s former manager and investor Shadrack Agyei Owusu has dragged him to court for breach of contract.

Court documents show that Owusu has sought an order of injunction to “restrain the artiste from performing at events or entering into agreements to perform at events or otherwise exploit his music.”

In the suit filed on April 11, 2022, in the High Court, he also requested that all revenues accrued from his online streams be preserved.

Prior to this development, Black Sherif was accused by ABN’s DJ Slim of signing a new contract with Empire without the consent of his former management.

DJ Slim also asserted that almost $300,000 was spent on Black Sherif by his former management before he was able to hit the limelight and became a household name in the Ghanaian music industry.

Meanwhile, many of the Black Sherif’s fans on the internet have begged the management to withdraw the case from court and settle the scores at home.