Rwanda deploys high tech robots to fight COVID-19

Rwanda has introduced 5 high tech robots in its fight against the highly infectious COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative comes as a relief to the frontline health practitioners who face a major risk of contracting the virus due to their contact with patients.

These robots bearing Rwandan names Akazuba, Ikirezi, Mwiza, Ngabo & Urumuri are an initiative aimed at reducing contact between medics and patients.

This is a very innovative move considering that numerous medics all across the globe have contracted the virus amidst administering treatment to infected patients.

These robots were initiated at the Kanyinya COVID-19 Treatment Centre by the Rwandan Ministry of Health with support from the United Nations Development Programme and will be used in screening temperature, monitoring patient status, and keeping medical records of COVID-19 patients.

Information from the Rwandan Ministry of ICT and innovation explained that these robots could screen about 50 to 150 people per minute, record audio and video data, and notify health officers on any irregularities for timely response to avoid cases from escalating beyond control.

These robots were designed by Zora Bots, a Belgian company specialized in robotics solutions and are fashioned to be used at designated screening and treatment centers in Rwanda.

Rwanda’s Minister of Health Dr. Daniel Ngamije stated that medics and other front-liners in delivering medication, meals, and carrying out tests may face a risk of contracting the virus hence the need to deploy these high tech robots to fight COVID-19

COVID-19 has expedited the use of digital solutions in all industries particularly the health sector and it will be prudent for African countries to take a cue from Rwanda’s bold and innovative move and the use of robots to fight COVID-19 would be a good head start.