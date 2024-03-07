“S3 asa” – Exclusive video from John Kumah’s over $2M luxurious home drops as his mother and family weeps

- Advertisement -

Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah has been reported dead.

Sources close to the family confirmed to Citi News that the 45-year-old MP reportedly died after a short illness.

He left behind a wife and six children.

READ ALSO: He died in Germany – Shocking details about NPP’s John Kumah’s death revealed

John Ampontuah Kumah, popularly called Lawyer John Kumah, in Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, was commonly described by his constituents as a man of integrity with a focus on job creation and inspires hope for the future in both young and old.

A video from his residence that has surfaced on social media captures his family weeping at the loss of their royal.

As seen in te emotional video, some family members can be seen rolling on the floor while shedding massive tears.

A woman in the video believed to be his mother can also be heard shouting “My son, my son”.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Poisoning: Ghanaians react to the alleged cause of John Kumah’s death as NPP bigwigs fingered (Video)

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi allegedly poisoned by some NPP bigwigs – Captain Smart drops chilling details (Video)