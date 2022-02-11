SA rapper Cassper Nyovest dares Sarkodie to a bout after showing boxing skills

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie has been dared to a bout by South African rapper Cassper Nyovest after he showed his boxing skills on social media.

The Sarkcess CEO had shared a video of himself taking boxing lessons on Twitter hours after he was roasted for making a lame post about original sneaekers.

Thus, Sarkodie shared the post to encourage his fanbase, Sarknation, that he would always be available if a musical war should break out.

Therefore, he shared the video to signify his ever readiness to offer his support to his fanbase especially after he was sliced and diced into halves by netizens for the sneaker post.

Cassper Nyovest who beat up a journalist in a similar fashion for being loud has dared Sarkodie to a bout. He has asked Sarkodie to meet him up in the ring where they battle it out by the exchange of fisticuffs.

Perhaps, the two will need to battle it musically.

Cassper Nyovest is actaully a well-built gymnast who has mastered the art of boxing. He has shred vidoes online where he appears to be a pro when it comes to boxing it our in the gloves.

