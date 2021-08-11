type here...
Saahene flaunts his pretty girlfriend to rubbish claims of having a secret relationship with Gyakie

By Mr. Tabernacle
Despite’s son, Saahene Osei has released photos of himself and his beautiful girlfriend on social media to quickly shoot down the widespread rumour of him dating Gyakie, the ‘Forever’.

Days ago, reports on social media went rife that Saahene is in a secret relationship with Gyakie.  

These reports came up when a video of Saahene and Gyakie were seen chilling out massively. Gyakie could be spotted rocking and jamming to her song.

Saahene who shared the video on his status tagged Gyakie and added two love emojis as he celebrated her.  

This raised concerns on the internet as fans alleged that the two young personalities might be dating.

Despite’s son in a most recent video is seen with his girlfriend whose name is yet to be identified. 

The two are seen in a video checking into an eatery to order some meals. Another picture has Saahene’s girl sitting picture ready for the camera.

