type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSabinus wins ‘Best Content Creator’ at AMVCA8, Mr Macaroni reacts
Entertainment

Sabinus wins ‘Best Content Creator’ at AMVCA8, Mr Macaroni reacts

By Albert
Sabinus wins ‘Best Content Creator’ at AMVCA8, Mr Macaroni reacts
- Advertisement -

Is there a quiet beef between two of Nigeria’s most popular skit makers, Mr Macaroni and Sabinus?

This has come to the fore following the prestigious award won by Sabinus at the African Magic Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 8 (AMVCA8).

Sabinus was named the ‘Best Content Creator’ at the AMVCA8. An achievement that has raised many eyebrows amongst skitmakers in Nigeria and their fans.

On the back of that, popular skit maker Mr Macaroni has reacted. His reaction came on the back of an assertion made by a fan that he deserved to have won the award instead.

According to the fan, Sabinus did not deserve to win the award and it should have gone to Mr Macaroni. He added that Sabunus only won the award due to favouritism.

Mr Macaroni reacted by writing:

“Sabinus winning the AMVCA Award is very well deserved!! He has brought joy and laughter to the faces of millions including mine. I have also had the pleasure of featuring him in about 3 of my contents. I share in his win. Please let us not ruin this beautiful moment,” he wrote.

Sabinus has had a solid rise as a fine comic skit maker in the past year. His skits have resonated so well with several fans and audiences. Thus, winning the AMVCA8 was a stamp on his craft.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, May 15, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    84 %
    1.3mph
    40 %
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News