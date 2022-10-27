type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSachet water will be sold at ¢0.60 starting Monday
News

Sachet water will be sold at ¢0.60 starting Monday

By Albert
Sachet water will be sold at ¢0.60 starting Monday
- Advertisement -

The price of sachet water will be re-adjusted to ¢0.60 starting this Monday, October 31st, 2022.

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers have announced that the upward review of the price is a result of the high cost of materials for production.

In a statement on Thursday, October 27, NASWAP said The price of the 500ml bottle of water will also be 2.50, while that of the medium-sized bottle will be 3.50, and that of the 1.5-litre bottle will be 5.

Excerpts of the statement read: “The National Executive Committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) therefore recommends the following price reviews of bottled and sachet water.

“These reviews serve as a guide to all Regional associations to ensure uniformity across the country.”

“A bag of sachet water (500m1 x 30 sachets) will now sell at ¢10.00 from the retail trucks as ex truck price.

“It is worth noting that the retail price of a bag of sachet water and packs of bottled water from mini shops will be determined by their retail associations, using other determinants such as rent and overheads that feeds into the final retail price.”

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, October 27, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News