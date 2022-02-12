- Advertisement -

Ghanaian pollster Ben Ephson has advised the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to sack Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Adwoa Safo from the party.

Adwoa Safo for the past few days has been in the news after her baby daddy and politician Kennedy Agyapong and New Juaben South MP Hon Okyere Baafi accused her of blackmailing the party.

According to the two, Adwoa Safo has held the party at a ransome hence the delay by parliament to pass the E-levy.

But Ben Ephson speaking in an interview stated that it would be better for the NPP to sack her and declare the seat vacant than entertain what she is doing.

He emphasized that she couldn’t be obstructing government business while still being entertained when her party requires her presence in parliament for official work.

Ben Ephson believes that rather than persuade her in vain, the party should fire her and hold a by-election at Dome Kwabenya to elect a new parliamentarian.

Watch the video below: