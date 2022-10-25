- Advertisement -

Some members of parliament of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have called for the sack of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and deputy minister for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

Addressing the press, the Member of Parliament representing the Asante-Akim North Constituency, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi expressed disappointment in the way the Finance Minister is handlin the current economic situation in the country.

According to him, the call has been communicated to the Presidency through the leadership but to no avail.

The MPs also added that they will not participate in the 2023 budget hearing if the President fails to respond to their request.

“We are unhappy with the developments in the country, we consulted our constituents who also expressed same sentients. We want the President to remove Ken Ofori and Charles Adu Boahen.

We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.

Notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority caucus here in parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the President or by any other minister.

If our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate“, the MP stated.

This comes on the back of the economic challenges facing the country as the Ministry looks to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a crucial bailout.