Self-styled African dancehall king, Shatta Wale has heavily descended on revered Ghanaian screen icon Nana Ama Mcbrown in a fast-trending video.

As we all know, Shatta Wale likes to pick on innocent people unprovoked to make headlines and go viral in the process.

In the fresh scathy attack, Shatta Wale slandered the UTV United Showbiz Host and described her as an incompetent person who was employed by the TV station for the obvious reason.

As proposed by Shatta Wale to Dr Osei Kwame Despite, he should sack Nana Ama Mcbrown and employ university graduates who know more about the current entertainment terrain.

Although Shatta Wale eulogized Dr Osei Kwame Despite creating job opportunities for the youths their decision to employ Mcbrown is a big ‘NO-NO’ for him.

Shatta Wale is quoted saying – “You people are villagers, all your programs are nonsense, Nana Ama McBrown doesn’t know anything about presenting” in a part of the video.

Nana Ama Mcbrown always tries her best to stay out of public drama but she might be forced to react to these negative comments from Shatta Wale which might cost her her job.

Shatta Wale seems to find fault with everyone but himself which is very bad.

