The former director of the National Security Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman who was sacked for his involvement in the assault of Citi TV/FM Caleb Kudah has been given a top military position days after he was sacked.

According to a source, Col. Agyeman has now been appointed as the Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces.

It revealed that with his new position, the former director of operations will be moving from the Army headquarters where he was stationed before he was moved to the National security ministry.

The source revealed that Col. Agyeman’s new posting comes a day after the press release from the Minister of National Security Mr. Kan-Dapaah dated May 20, 2021.

The source went on to reveal that some people within the Military have started complaining about this new appointment.

To them, despite the fact that Col. Agyaman would still maintain his rank in the army, they see his new appointment as a promotion because he would now be heading a full unit within the army.

Background of the 64 Infantry Regiment

The 64 Infantry Regiment is the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).As the Commando Unit of the military in the 1980s and early 1990s, the regiment was notorious for human rights abuses.