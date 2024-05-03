Sad! 16-year-old girl ends it all after getting pregnant through raape

A 16-year-old South African girl has ended it all after getting pregnant through rape.

Musa Tshabalala, a grade 10 learner at East Bank High School in Alexandra in Johannesburg, ended it all last Wednesday and her 78-year-old grandmother is currently struggling to bury her.

Musa’s cousin, Buyisiwe Tshabalala, told a local publication, ZiMoja on Friday, May 3, that she believed that Tshabalala killed herself because she had never met her mother.

“Musa’s upbringing was very sad. She was conceived through rape when her mother was only 12 years old. After she gave birth to Musa, she dumped her with her grandmother who raised her,” he said.

“It was always bugging Musa that she never got to know her mother. When she found out that she was conceived through rape, she began asking a lot of questions and it broke her even more when she was told that the alleged rapist is a family member,” Tshabalala said.