Sad! 19-year-old father unalives his 3-day-old son for sakawa

The Nigerian police force has arrested a 19-year-old father, Aliyu Yaro, for the murder of his three-day-old baby in Mubi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, CSP Suleiman Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, November 9, 2024, said the suspect’s girlfriend and mother of the baby reported the matter to the police.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and led the police to where he buried the newborn baby.

“The Adamawa State Police Command has on the 8th November 2024 apprehended a 19 year-old Aliyu Yaro for allegedly killing his 3-day old baby boy,” the statement read.

“The suspect Aliyu who hails from Kwacham, ward in Mubi North local Government was accused by Safiya his girl friend of murdering the victim 3 days after his girlfriend gave birth to him.

Father 2

“The suspect during interrogations confessed to the heinous crime and took the police where the remain was buried and exhumed.

“He narrated that he had impregnated the mother of the deceased who happens to be his girlfriend (now the complainant), and after delivery, she kept calling him to come and carry the baby.

“He said that he went to the house of his girlfriend in the night after calling him and carried the infant and left with him after he had sent the mother on errand to fetch water for him.

“He further narrated that he single-handedly carried the corpse around 9:00 pm and buried it at Girpata area in Mubi.

“The commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo, expressed worry and had ordered that the matter be transferred to CID for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.”