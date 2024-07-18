Sad! 26-year-old mother of one reportedly ends it all due to broken heart

A 26-year-old woman, named Abigail Nana Amma Fosua, has been found dead in her room.

According to reports, she allegedly ended it all due to a broken heart caused by her boyfriend.

Around 11 am yesterday, the alleged boyfriend of the deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed, visited her house and called for the landlord.

Fortunately, the landlord was present, and the boyfriend expressed his concerns, stating that he suspected Abigail had harmed herself following their conversations earlier that day.

Together, they decided to check on Abigail in her room, where they discovered her lifeless body.

The tragic incident was then reported to the police, who subsequently retrieved the body and transported it to the mortuary at Samartex Hospital for further investigation.

The alleged boyfriend is currently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigations.

Abigail left behind a young son, adding another layer of sorrow to this devastating event.

The sad incident happened at Samreboi in the Western Region.