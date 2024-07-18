type here...
GhPageNewsSad! 26-year-old mother of one reportedly ends it all due to broken...
News

Sad! 26-year-old mother of one reportedly ends it all due to broken heart

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady

A 26-year-old woman, named Abigail Nana Amma Fosua, has been found dead in her room.

According to reports, she allegedly ended it all due to a broken heart caused by her boyfriend.

Around 11 am yesterday, the alleged boyfriend of the deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed, visited her house and called for the landlord.

Fortunately, the landlord was present, and the boyfriend expressed his concerns, stating that he suspected Abigail had harmed herself following their conversations earlier that day.

Together, they decided to check on Abigail in her room, where they discovered her lifeless body.

The tragic incident was then reported to the police, who subsequently retrieved the body and transported it to the mortuary at Samartex Hospital for further investigation.

-- AD --

The alleged boyfriend is currently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigations.

Abigail left behind a young son, adding another layer of sorrow to this devastating event.

The sad incident happened at Samreboi in the Western Region.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, July 18, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
6.4mph
75 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
75 °
Sun
74 °
Mon
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways