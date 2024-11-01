Sad! 33-year-old woman stabs husband to death just 3 years after wedding

A 33-year-old woman, Comfort Olajumoke Olalere Tinubu, has stabbed her husband, Olusegun Tinubu, 39, to death in Ibadan, Oyo State.

As reported, the sad incident happened yesterday around 10 pm.

The couple who got married about three years ago, had two children from the marriage.

According to sources, the wife locked her husband out of their bedroom after a heated argument.

This resulted in a fight during which she stabbed Olusegun in the back.

A source who pleaded anonymity said:

“I got the call around 10:03 pm and I learned that they fought and she stabbed him but that he was rushed to the hospital. About 30 minutes later, I was called again that my younger brother was dead”

“When we reported the matter at the police station, she was asked what happened; she said her late husband accused her of locking the matrimonial bedroom door since around 7am when she left the house and returning at about 7 pm.

“She said the matter led to an argument between them but that fight started when the late husband came to slap her where she laid down breastfeeding their baby.”

According to the source, another relative of the husband who is living with the couple was said to have interfered in the fight and separated them.

The relative was said to be staying with the couple because he was receiving medical treatment

“After settling the fight, he went back to his room asking the husband to sleep in the living room.

But, not done it was gathered that Comfort went to attack the husband where he was lying down in the sitting room and stabbed him in the back with the knife.

The husband was said to have screamed for help and slumped and later confirmed dead by the time he got to the hospital,”

