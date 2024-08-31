type here...
Sad! 36-year-old woman dies while undergoing BBL surgery

By Armani Brooklyn
A sad report from Nigeria confirms the passing of a 36-year-old woman named Abiola.

According to a report by Punch Nigeria, Abiola tragically died while undergoing a BBL procedure at a clinic in the Lekki-Phase 1 district of Lagos State.

Abiola reportedly left her home in Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Ibeju Lekki, with the specific purpose of undergoing cosmetic surgery and instructed her driver to take her to the clinic where the procedure was to take place.

Upon her arrival, the clinic owner quickly directed a nurse to administer an injection as part of the procedure.

However, what was intended to be a routine cosmetic treatment quickly escalated into a crisis. Abiola’s condition worsened rapidly after receiving the injection.

She lost consciousness almost immediately, and her breathing became laboured and irregular, raising alarms among the clinic staff.

To address the emergency, Abiola was rushed to a hospital in Lekki Phase 1, where she was pronounced dead.

