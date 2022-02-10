Sad! 65-year-old woman who spent 20 years in UK seen sleeping on the streets after she returned home to find out her tenant has sold her house

- Advertisement -

Some people are very wicked and the real Satan’s incarnate. A 65-year-old woman who toiled in the streets of UK has been rendered homeless after she returned to Nigerian to find out that her tenant has sold her house.

This sad news was shared by Twitter user on the microblogging platform who is obviously disturbed about the woman’s current deplorable state.

According to the guy who shared the story on Twitter, he earlier mistook the woman to be a mentally challenged person.

But after a follow up, he found out that she’s sane and only homeless because of the wickedness of her tenant who has absconded and yet to be found.

He wrote;

“I saw this woman yesterday, at Festac 5th avenue by 51 road sleeping around 5th avenue t junction i thought she’s mad woman someone told me she’s not mad I decided to meet her this night & ask here the problem she begin to tell me her story in brief that she was deported from UK And her tenant sold the house, she reported the case to Police, Police compromise the case and take her to detention she was detained for 3 months I really pity her because her situation need serious attention so, I decided to collect her number and bring her case here.

Her name is Florence Owanogo, 65 years old anyone that is willing to help should come to festac 5th avenue by 51 road junction where she now sleep and her house address that was sold is house 23 M close 5th avenue.

She spent 25 years in UK struggling just imagine this kind of wickedness I said to her ma’am, all i can do for you is to take your case to social media we might find someone who is willing to help she said is alright & I asked for her permission to snap her she said is alright.