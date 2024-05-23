Sad as actor fails to wake up after filming scene in coffin

A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian actor has failed to wake up after filming a scene in a casket.

The movie which was shot in Lagos Badagary in Nigeria had a scene where the unknown actor was to sleep in a coffin as though he was dead.

In the viral picture, the actor is seen wearing a white long sleeve while lying in the casket to make the movie look like a real one.

Sadly enough, the actor failed to wake up after the scene of him lying in the casket came to an end.

Per the information gathered so far, after the scene, the director of the movie approached the casket only to find out that the actor was unresponsive.

This has gotten many netizens talking as they are taken aback at the incident.

Meanwhile, Ghpage.com is following the story and will keep its avid readers updated should there be any further development.