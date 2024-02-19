Sad! After 51 years of marriage, man finds out that none of his kids biologically belongs to him

- Advertisement -

A heartbroken elderly man believed to be in his early 80s or very late 70s has taken to the internet to pour out his heart after finding out that none of his kids biologically belongs to him after 51 years of marriage.

In a circulating emotional video, the heartbroken man expressed the pain of being a victim of paternity fraud.



According to him, his brother had a kidney-related issue and his two sons took a test to confirm if theirs would match.

Unfortunately, the result of the test came with a shocking paternity error, stating that none of the two boys were biologically related to him.

Sharing his life experience, he urged young men to take paternity tests seriously while speaking on plans to divorce his wife.

The American also wished he could identify the parents of the sons he raised so that he may file for a refund of every dime spent on the two boys, aged 42 and 40.

Partly in his own words; “I have been married for 51 years, got two sons; 42 and 40 and I’m still supporting them. They did a test to find out if they got a kidney good enough for my brother and found out something interesting, they ain’t my kids; they’re somebody else’s.”

Watch the video below …

@kevinwesleygenie After 51 years of marriage this judge learns his children arent his!!! ? original sound – Kevin W’esley

Netizens Reactions…

Landmark39 – Paternity test should be standard protocol at all births. people need to know who their parents really are.



Coach Soup – why I’ve said that when a baby is delivered there should be an automatic paternity test without the dad having to ask.



user5304154032001 – before any man is asked to pay child support, there should be a paternity test



user8751305614549 – She thought she’d take that to the grave.



PaintedLady92471 – You still have a chance to adjust your will.

