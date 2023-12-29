Sad! Afua Aduonum supposedly flouts Sing-A-Thon rules that might get her disqualified; Ghanaians argue

- Advertisement -

In a captivating and unprecedented feat, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum recently concluded a remarkable Sing-A-Thon, attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous singing marathon.

However, as the nation celebrates her endurance and talent, a heated debate has erupted on social media regarding the potential disqualification of Aduonum’s record-breaking attempt.

Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon, which lasted an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes, has garnered widespread attention and admiration.

While her effort is believed to have surpassed the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012, concerns have been raised about the adherence to Guinness World Records rules during Aduonum’s performance.

The controversy revolves around allegations that Aduonum may have violated some of the rules set by Guinness World Records for the Sing-A-Thon category.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

READ ALSO: Sad reason Afua Aduonum ended her Sing-A-Thon at 126 hours 52 minutes revealed

Social media users, who have closely followed the event, point to specific instances where Aduonum allegedly took more breaks than allowed and engaged in unauthorized activities during her marathon singing session.

One of the key concerns raised by critics is the frequency and duration of the breaks taken by Aduonum throughout the Sing-A-Thon.

Guinness World Records guidelines typically stipulate specific rules regarding breaks to ensure that participants face a consistent and challenging environment.

If Aduonum is found to have exceeded the permissible limits for breaks, it could potentially jeopardize the validity of her record attempt.

Furthermore, reports on social media suggest that Aduonum may have violated rules by jamming to some of the songs she performed during the Sing-A-Thon.

Guinness World Records often has strict regulations to maintain the integrity of record attempts, and any unauthorized activities or deviations from the prescribed guidelines may lead to disqualification.

As the nation awaits official verification from Guinness World Record judges, the controversy surrounding Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon has sparked a lively debate online.

Supporters argue that her exceptional talent and dedication should be the focus, while critics insist on the importance of upholding the integrity of record-breaking attempts by adhering strictly to established rules.

It remains to be seen how Guinness World Records will address the concerns raised by the online community. The outcome of the verification process will undoubtedly have a significant impact on Aduonum’s achievement and the legacy of her remarkable Sing-A-Thon.

Let’s take a quick look at the Guinness World Records’ rules for Sing-a-thon.

READ ALSO: Afua Aduonum singathon disqualified? Here’s all you need to know

(1) Applications for this record title are granted to applicants who are 16 years of age or over.

(2) The songs sung throughout the attempt must be recognisable and performed to a reasonable standard. This is at the discretion of the Guinness World Records.

(3) Singing must be continuous with only brief pauses of not more than 30 seconds allowed between songs.

(4) Each piece of music performed must last for at least two minutes.

(5) No piece of music may be repeated in performance within four hours. Songs can only repeated after 4 hours.

(6) Applicant is permitted to take a five-minute break every hour or 20-minute breaks after four hours.

(7) Improvisation or jamming is not allowed.

(8) Applicants may be accompanied or not accompanied. If accompanied, no musician may play for more than four hours, after which they must take a break of a least four hours.



(9) After the attempt, a playlist of all tunes performed must be maintained and submitted with the claim.

Looking at the aforementioned laws, it can be convincingly stated that Afua Aduonum abided by all of them in the layman’s view – Hence only officials of Guinness World Records can pinpoint the exact law she broke that warrants her disqualification.

READ ALSO: Shocking moment Ebony’s spirit visited Afua Aduonum during her Sing-A-Thon (Video)

READ ALSO: Here’s the Guinness World Records message to Afua Aduonum that has made Ghanaians worried