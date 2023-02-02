Sad as 65-year-old woman dies after robbers gang-raped her

- Advertisement -

A 65-year-old woman has died after a gang of men broke into her home in Nigeria’s state of Kaduna on Sunday, January 29, and raped her multiple times.

The deceased’s son, and a corp member, identified simply as Ahmed with the handle @KingAhmed26, took to Twitter to share the devastating news Wednesday, February 1.

On the night of the robbery attack, Ahmed put out a series of alarming messages on Twitter elaborating how his mother contacted him with panic that some people were attempting to break into her home.

In his quest to seek help for his mother who lives miles away in Kaduna, he tagged the police calling on them to come to her rescue because he couldn’t do much since he was in another state serving his country.

Unfortunately, his cry for help fell on deaf ears, as he received no response or assistance from the police. He later revealed that his mother had been gang-raped and was in the hospital.

In a new update, Ahmed took to Twitter to disclose that his mother has succumbed to the pains and died.

The heartbroken young man wrote,

“I’ve wrestled with what to write after the shocking and sad news that we have lost my mum after she was raped multiple times by some hoodlums reach me, i am short of words, i am heart broken, i am shaking, my whole world has finally come to an end.

@PoliceNG I am begging in what ever you people believe in i need justice please, silver nor Gold I have nothing to offer all I seek is justice please I am begging. Guys help me tag the necessary authorities please.

@elrufai I am begging even if the lives of the citizens don’t matter to you, please just this one time I am begging. This is a woman that just retired and should be resting please I am begging

I have been on the run from mv state for a while now cuz of the attempt on my life, my mum need to be moved to kogi for burial as that has always been her wish. Literally I can’t pay my mum her last respect cuz of fear of my life, guys pray for me please.”