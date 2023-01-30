Sad as Ahuofe Patri loses her beautiful mother – Photos

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patricia, has sadly announced the passing of her beloved mother.

The beautiful screen star, who shot to fame through comedy skits, took to social media to mourn her loss with adorable pictures of her lookalike mother

In a post on her Instagram page, Ahoufe Patri paid a glowing tribute to Sister Akos whose beauty gives pictorial evidence of the source of the actress’ incomparable mantrap.

Additionally, she told her 2.8 million followers that she knows her mother is resting in the bosom of her creator but she feels lonely.

“I know you are resting. But I feel so lonely,” the caption of the pictures read.

Patricia, however, did not share further details about her mother’s death.

Concerned friends including Adina Thembi, Kalybos, Gloria Sarfo, MzGee, Berla Mundi, and a host of others have thronged her page to commiserate with her.

GHPage sends Ahoufe Prati our sincere condolences.