Sad as bride goes blind just a few hours to her wedding

A Nigerian bride has shared her experience with blindness which struck her 36 hours to her wedding.

She sadly lost her sight after a pharmacist prescribed the wrong eye drop for her and asked her to use it at night.

The next day, the bride identified as @explorraa on the TikTok app said she woke up blind with her pupils dilated.

At a point, her eyes began to tear up due to light rays and she was rushed back to the pharmacist who gave her the eye drop.

They however met another pharmacist on duty who expressed shock at the particular eye drop given to her.

According to the pharmacist, the eye drop was extreme and only used by an ophthalmologist to purposely dilate the pupils before examining the health of the optive nerve and retina.

Seeing how sensitive her situation was, she was booked for an emergency appointment with an optometrist who sadly told her that the time frame between the sad incident and her wedding was too short to fully recover her sight.

She had no choice but to continue with her wedding in her condition while still undergoing medical attention to see perfectly again.

She narrated:

“How I lost my sight 24 hours before my wedding and got married partially blind. 36 hours before my wedding, I went to the drugstore to get eye drops because my eyes were a bit red from preparation stress.

“I explained why I needed the eye drop and the pharmacist prescribed an eye drop to me I was instructed to use it at night before bedtime which I did. “I woke up the next day blind. Like I couldn’t see.

My pupils were diluted. My eyes started tearing as the light ray was too much for my eyes to comprehend.

“My vision was totally blur. I could only see very blur shapes but nothing more. I was completely blind only 24 hours to my wedding. “I was taken back to the drugstore where I bought the eye drop and the pharmacist that prescribed the eye drop to me was not on shift.