Sad As No Politician, Celebrity, Or Public Figure Attended Akua Donkor’s One- Week

After she bought her ticket to the land of silence, the family of farmer cum politician, Akua Donkor slated today, Thursday, November 28 as her one-week observation.

Since she was a politician, and for that matter, the flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Ghanaians expected some politicians to attend her one-week observation.

With her celebrity status too, Ghanaians were in anticipation to see some public figures and bigwigs at her one-week observation.

The family, whilst they were in anticipation of receiving top-notch personalities as guests, prepared a special place for them at the one-week observation.

Well, we were all dreaming as the one week has come to pass and no celebrity, public figure, or politician was seen at the one-week observation.

This has caused a debate online and become a topic of discussion as Ghanaians are asking why such would happen.

