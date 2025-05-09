Sad as teacher gets sacked for dressing indecently

Somewhere abroad, a female teacher has been sacked for dressing indecently.

READ ALSO: I am tired of Ghanaians, only a fool will not understand me- Don Little speaks

In a video available at the news desk of Gh Page, the teacher was seen arguing with the principal of the school.

According to the principal in the video, after several meetings with the other staff of the school, a consensus was made to dismiss the teacher.

The principal stated that they have carefully looked at how the teacher dresses, and know that it does not comply with the school’s rules and regulations.

READ ALSO: I won’t do this sing-a-thon again- Afua Asantewaa reveals

She asked the teacher to change her style of dressing, should she want to continue teaching at the school.

However, the teacher told her that, that was how she was brought up so, she could not do anything about it.